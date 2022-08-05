Mate Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Mate has a total market cap of $1,098.54 and approximately $36.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mate has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00623258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015613 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mate Coin Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mate
Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.