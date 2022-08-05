Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.31-$9.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MATX stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,609. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Matson has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Matson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,489.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $193,986.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,342,122.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $454,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,489.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,983 shares of company stock worth $1,872,821. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 81.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth $589,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Matson by 36.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

