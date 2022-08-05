Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of VVV opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.