Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Trading Down 5.7%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. 357,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 285,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Max Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$40.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett Robert Matich acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,800.

About Max Resource

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

