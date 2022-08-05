McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $400.00 Price Target at UBS Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $332.85.
Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $7.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $345.01. 29,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.48. McKesson has a twelve month low of $192.38 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
