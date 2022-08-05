MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Announces Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,648,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 509,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 810,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 161,104 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

