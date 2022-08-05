MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Announces Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:MDU opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.
