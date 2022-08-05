Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.67) to €5.90 ($6.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mediaset España Comunicación currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.70.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GETVF opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.80.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
