Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.67) to €5.90 ($6.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mediaset España Comunicación currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GETVF opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.