Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.74

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $7.76. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFCSF. National Bank Financial lowered Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

About Medical Facilities

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

