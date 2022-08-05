Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 150,481 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,481 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $85,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,061,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,613 shares of company stock worth $3,007,896 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG traded up $7.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.12. The company had a trading volume of 54,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,156. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.14. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

