Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 479.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $10,938,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,994 shares of company stock worth $23,135,570 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $585.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,714. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.79. The stock has a market cap of $229.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

