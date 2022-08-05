Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.47% of Camtek worth $19,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Camtek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.75 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 4,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

