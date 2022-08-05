Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $16.31 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $282.88.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.