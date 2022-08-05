Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $25.41 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $25,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,738,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,818 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.69.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

