Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 181.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,538 shares during the quarter. InMode comprises about 1.8% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $122,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,833. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

