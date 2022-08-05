Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,273 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $22,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOO stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.22. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $197.76.

