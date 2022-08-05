Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 2,355 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.78% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $45,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after buying an additional 476,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of KWEB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 847,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,840,479. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67.

