Melalie (MEL) Reaches Market Cap of $182,353.26

Melalie (MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Melalie has a total market cap of $182,353.26 and approximately $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melalie coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Melalie has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00131667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00065467 BTC.

Melalie Coin Profile

Melalie (MEL) is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.

Melalie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

