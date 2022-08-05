Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors

Lindenwold Advisors lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. 361,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.