Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Mercury General to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mercury General by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mercury General by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.