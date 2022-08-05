Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,348,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $299,851,000 after buying an additional 91,688 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 932,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $207,295,000 after purchasing an additional 107,774 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 402 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $167.13. 454,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

