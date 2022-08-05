MetLife (NYSE:MET) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MET has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.
MetLife Price Performance
Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
