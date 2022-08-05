MIB Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $118,416.78 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $118,416.78 and $9.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00062658 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017028 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 446,447,792 coins and its circulating supply is 169,145,864 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

