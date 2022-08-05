Michael L. Perica Sells 2,274 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $14,280.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

Shares of Rimini Street stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 770,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,110. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $493.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 89.85% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rimini Street

About Rimini Street

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

