Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.42-1.46 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,005,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,639. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

