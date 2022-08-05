MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $495.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83.
MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.
Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
