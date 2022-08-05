MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $495.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

