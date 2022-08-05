MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0161

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $206,108.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,198.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.01 or 0.07362708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00161759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00267595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.00694189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00595516 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005720 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.