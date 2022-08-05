MIR COIN 24-Hour Volume Hits $37,433.00 (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. MIR COIN has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $37,433.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00628352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.