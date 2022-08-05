Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,348,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 91,688 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $299,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.46. 353,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $453.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.