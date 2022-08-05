Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.89-$3.89 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITSY traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.29. 2,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $368.00 and a 12-month high of $577.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.25 by $1.78. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 82.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

