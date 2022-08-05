Mizuho Increases Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $28.50

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PING. KeyCorp restated a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Ping Identity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.10.

Ping Identity Stock Performance

PING stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.96. 245,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,150. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25.

Institutional Trading of Ping Identity

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 164.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 83,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

See Also

