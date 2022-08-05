MOBOX (MBOX) Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. MOBOX has a total market cap of $62.59 million and $17.23 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MOBOX has traded up 12% against the dollar. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003392 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00625324 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015597 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About MOBOX
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
