Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $77.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna Stock Up 4.1 %

MRNA stock opened at $194.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.84. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 27.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 554,029 shares of company stock valued at $82,263,545. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Moderna by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

