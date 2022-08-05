Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MHK. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.46.

NYSE MHK opened at $118.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $114.96 and a 1-year high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 93,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $800,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

