Molecular Future (MOF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $428,674.00

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Molecular Future has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Molecular Future has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and $428,674.00 worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Molecular Future coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Molecular Future Coin Profile

Molecular Future (MOF) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Molecular Future is www.molecular.cc. Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Molecular Future

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

