Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $94.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.4% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

