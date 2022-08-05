MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 0.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 198,147 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.43. 76,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,884. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

