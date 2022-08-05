MONECO Advisors LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,942,380. The company has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

