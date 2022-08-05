MONECO Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $66.83. 12,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,204. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

