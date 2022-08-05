MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,749,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

