MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,694,000 after buying an additional 129,389 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $249.95. 95,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,233. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.42.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

