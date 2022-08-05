MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 615 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. 307,161 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.