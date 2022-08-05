MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 65,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 791,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey acquired 32,942 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,083.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,772,285 shares in the company, valued at $27,970,704.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Recommended Stories

