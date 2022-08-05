MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $340.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

