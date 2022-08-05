Morgan Stanley Boosts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $187.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.69.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,871. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -177.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

