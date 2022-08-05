Morgan Stanley Cuts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $188.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.29.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $138.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average is $150.05. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,761 shares of company stock valued at $55,528,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.