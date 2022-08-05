Morgan Stanley Cuts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $188.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.29.
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV stock opened at $138.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.75 and its 200 day moving average is $150.05. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,761 shares of company stock valued at $55,528,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
