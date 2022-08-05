Morgan Stanley Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $350.00.
Several other research firms have also commented on CRL. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $361.00.
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
CRL stock traded down $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $224.90. 17,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,744. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $203.37 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.50 and a 200-day moving average of $262.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International
In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,444,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.