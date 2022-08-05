Morgan Stanley Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $350.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRL. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $361.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock traded down $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $224.90. 17,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,744. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $203.37 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.50 and a 200-day moving average of $262.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,444,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

