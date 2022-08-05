Morgan Stanley Trims AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Target Price to $120.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.00.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $136.23.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 129.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

