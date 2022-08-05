Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.83.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Stock Performance

Shares of MORF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Morphic by 4.1% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,248,000 after acquiring an additional 64,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,723,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Morphic by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after purchasing an additional 227,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 3,348.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.