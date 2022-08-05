MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

ETR:MOR opened at €22.14 ($22.82) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.63. The company has a market cap of $756.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.24. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($16.96) and a fifty-two week high of €51.60 ($53.20).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

