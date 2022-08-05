MotaCoin Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $153,186.93 and $2,006.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MOTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,444,710 coins and its circulating supply is 55,238,464 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net.

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

